Dept. of Registrar of Companies temporarily halts public services

The Department of the Registrar of Companies suspended its public services from today (08) as a measure to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

Registrar General of Companies D.N.R. Siriwardena said the Department will remain closed for the public until further notice.

However, all required services for the general public such as incorporation of companies, registration of societies and registration of public contracts could be obtained through the official website of the Department – www.drc.gov.lk

Relevant information can be obtained through the following contact numbers: