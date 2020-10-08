79 arrested for violating quarantine curfew

-

Sri Lanka Police says that 79 individuals have been arrested for violating the quarantine curfew.

DIG Ajith Rohana stated that 18 motorcycles and one three-wheeler have also been taken to custody.

Curfew is currently in effect within 18 police areas in the Gampaha District as well as in Divulapitiya, Ja-Ela, Kandana and Seeduwa police areas until further notice.

Meanwhile the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) says that more than 308,000 PCR tests have been carried out within the country so far.

A total of 1,280 tests have been carried out within yesterday (07) alone.

Meanwhile 164 individuals who completed the quarantine process left for their homes after being released from the tri-forces operated quarantine centers.

A total of 49,577 persons have completed the quarantine process so far while another 8,029 persons are still undergoing quarantine at 80 centers.