President warns against false propaganda spread by various groups

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has urged the public to follow the instructions given by the health authorities and obtain the necessary information from official government information services without being deceived by the “false propaganda spread by various groups”.

In a message posted on his official Facebook page, the President stated that the COVID-19 pandemic is activating in the country once again and that as before Sri Lanka’s health, security and other services are doing their best to save the general public from this pandemic.

Full Message:

“At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping the globe, we defeated it together as a strong nation. Today, COVID-19 is activating back in our country. As before, our health, security and other services are doing the best to save us from this pandemic.

“In this challenging situation, I urge you to follow the instructions given by the health authorities and obtain the necessary information from official government information services without being deceived by the false propaganda spread by various groups.”