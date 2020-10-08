Pillaiyan testifies at PCoI on Easter attacks

October 8, 2020   04:31 pm

MP Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillaiyan has been escorted to the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter attacks today (08).

Chandrakanthan, who is currently under remand custody, has been summoned to testify before the Commission upon a special request made by him.

Accordingly, prison officials escorted the parliamentarian to the Commission premises earlier today.

However, Chandrakanthan’s testimony has been obtained in secrecy, without the presence of media.

