Minuwangoda Police closed off following coronavirus infection

Minuwangoda Police Station has been closed off until further notice following the detection of a Covid-19 positive case.

The person who operated the canteen of the police on contract basis was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

It was revealed that his son, who is employed at the Brandix apparel factory in Minuwangoda where a new Covid-19 cluster surfaced, has also contracted the disease.

Accordingly, all police officers of the work station have accordingly been directed to the quarantine procedure while relief officers were brought in.

The Police Spokesperson said PCR tests on 85 officers of the police station are being carried out.