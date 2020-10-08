COVID-19: Restrictions on mosque congregations

-

The Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs has issued a communiqué to all trustees and persons in charge of mosques with regard to restrictions on maximum attendance for prayers and health directives in relation to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

It states that in view of the Health Ministry Regulation No. DGHS / COVID-19 / 2020-347 dated 06.10.2020 and the timeline thereto, The Wakfs Board of Sri Lanka, has decided;

1. To permit ONLY five time and Jummah prayers in Mosques subject to the maximum of 50 PERSONS at any given time, where the capacity is over 100 persons.

2. However, if the capacity of the Mosque is less than 100 persons, only 50% of the capacity is permitted, at any given time.

3. The mode of selection of the 50 or lesser number of persons should be pre-notified to the Jamaath.

4. All the other Health/Security authority regulations/directions including, registering the identification details while entering the Mosque, hand washing, wearing a face mask at all times, keeping 1 meter distance at all times, praying on a prayer mat are to be very strictly followed.

5. To temporarily halt all other activities/gatherings, than the above, till further notice.

6. To keep CLOSED all Mosques in areas declared as Restricted, till further notice.

The department further states that if the Trustees/Persons in Charge are of the opinion that strict compliance with 1, 2, 3 and 4 directives above are not practical/possible, they are free to refrain from conducting such Five Time and/or Jummah prayers in the respective Mosques.

“Stem action will be taken under the Wakfs Act and Quarantine Law against the Trustees / Persons in Charge who fail to strictly comply with the above directives,” warned the notice, which has been issued by order of The Wakfs Board of Sri Lanka.