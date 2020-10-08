Rumors of parliament staff member contracting COVID-19 false

Rumors of parliament staff member contracting COVID-19 false

October 8, 2020   06:02 pm

There is no truth in the rumors circulating on social media that a family member of the Parliament’s staff has tested positive with COVID-19, states the Parliament’s Communication Department.

Issuing a press release the Department points out that the circulation of this news was based on a statement made by the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena in response to a concern raised by Parliamentarian Shan Wijayalal De Silva at the Parliament today (08).

The Speaker had only stated that the office of the Parliament Service Unit under the ‘Ministry of Local Government & Provincial Council’ in Pelawatta access for MPs and other individuals were not permitted yesterday (07) due to a suspicion that a relative of an employee has contracted the COVID-19.

