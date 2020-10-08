Another COVID-19 case identified from Chilaw

-

Another COVID-19 infected person has been detected from the Ambakadawila village in Chilaw, this afternoon (08).

The person in question had visited the Chilaw Hospital on October 06 over different illness. However, a PCR test conducted at the hospital has confirmed, today, that the patient had contracted the virus.

Subsequently, the man has been rushed back to the Chilaw Hospital on an ambulance before being transferred to the Iranawila Covid-19 treatment unit.

Health officials have launched an operation in Ambakadawila and surrounding areas this afternoon to find contacts of the infected person.

It has been revealed that the patient has had contacts with a church in the area and accordingly, two clergymen of the church and 05 families have been directed for quarantine.

Reportedly, the infected person had gone on a trip with a group of people last week. Health officials are have taken necessary steps in relation the people who joined the trip.