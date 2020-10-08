Nine fresh Covid-19 cases from Minuwangoda cluster

-

Nine more positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Sri Lanka today (08), the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

The latest positive cases include one employee of the Minuwangoda apparel factory and 8 close contacts of the virus-positive factory workers.

Accordingly, a total of 19 novel coronavirus infections have been confirmed so far within the day.

The number of Covid-19 patients reported from the cluster linked to the Minuwangoda apparel factory thereby moved up to 1,053.