Minuwangoda factory worker from Hanguranketha contracts Covid-19

An employee of the Minuwangoda apparel factory, residing in Wimalpura, Hanguranketha has been tested positive for Covid-19 on the Wednesday (07).

The individual in question, who had been on leave since October 04, was admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital on Wednesday night upon confirmation of virus infection.

Ada Derana correspondent said 20 close contacts of this Covid-19 case including an officer attached to Hanguranketha Police were moved to the quarantine facility in Rantembe.