Minuwangoda factory worker from Hanguranketha contracts Covid-19

Minuwangoda factory worker from Hanguranketha contracts Covid-19

October 9, 2020   02:25 am

-

An employee of the Minuwangoda apparel factory, residing in Wimalpura, Hanguranketha has been tested positive for Covid-19 on the Wednesday (07).

The individual in question, who had been on leave since October 04, was admitted to the Infectious Disease Hospital on Wednesday night upon confirmation of virus infection.

Ada Derana correspondent said 20 close contacts of this Covid-19 case including an officer attached to Hanguranketha Police were moved to the quarantine facility in Rantembe.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories