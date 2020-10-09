National Examination Operations Unit to assist A/L, Scholarship exam candidates

-

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) and the Department of Examinations have jointly set up a National Examination Emergencies Operations Unit (NEEOps) to avoid possible interruptions during the G.C.E. Advanced Level and Scholarship examinations.

The operations unit will be operational from 11th October to 9th of November.

It is co-chaired by the Commissioner General of Examinations and the Director General Disaster Management Centre.

In the event of an emergency, direct emergency response calls will be received by the Examinations Department’s hotline 1911 to the NEEOps. The DMC’s hotline (117) has also been made available for this purpose 24-hours a day.

The operations unit has already issued operational guidelines to the authorities for examination emergencies in situations of disasters.

More details in this regard can be obtained from the Guidelines for Conduct of Examinations in Emergencies: