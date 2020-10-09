-

Another 10 positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Sri Lanka on Thursday (08), the Department of Government Information said.

Seven arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) including 05 naval personnel, 02 others from Iran and 01 from Kuwait were confirmed to be positive for Covid-19.

Accordingly, 29 novel coronavirus infections in total were detected on Thursday.

The number of Covid-19 patients reported from the new cluster linked to the Minuwangoda apparel factory moved up to 1,053 last night (08) as one factory worker and 18 contacts tested positive for the virus.

As per statistics, total Covid1-9 infections confirmed so far in Sri Lanka now stand at 4,488.

In the meantime, recoveries reported from the disease stand at 3,278 while the number of active cases currently under medical care reached 1,197.