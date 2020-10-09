Naval, fishing communities advised not to venture into sea until Monday

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces in the afternoon or night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas (Special Notice):

There is a possibility for formation of low pressure area over East-central Bay of Bengal, the Meteorology Department said further.

Strong or very strong gusty winds heavy rainfall and rough or very rough seas can be expected over north of Andaman sea and East-central Bay of Bengal Sea area (13N-18N, 85E-96E) during subsequent days from 09th October.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into aforementioned deep sea areas from 09th -12th October and they have been requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Matara via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Trincomalee in evening or night.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (55-60) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar, can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.