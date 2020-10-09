Parliamentary sittings to continue

-

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to proceed with the sittings of the Parliament.



The committee arrived at this decision during a meeting chaired by Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Thursday (08).



Accordingly, the parliamentary sessions will commence as per usual from October 20 and three Regulations under the Sri Lanka Export Development Act will be taken up for debate at 10.00 am on that day.



The Adjournment debate by the Opposition is set to be taken up on the same day from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.



Regulations under the Medical Ordinance are to be taken up on the 21st of October.



The following day (October 22), the Adjournment debate by the Government on the prevailing health situation in the country is scheduled to be taken up from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.



Further, Votes of Condolence on three late Members of Parliament – Surangani Ellawala, R.R.W. Rajapaksha and K.P. Silva, which was previously set for Friday (October 09), has been rescheduled for October 23.



Meanwhile, the Committee members decided to convene again if the Speaker announces the Supreme Court’s verdict on the draft bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, at the parliamentary sitting on October 20, to make adjustments to the agenda of the Parliament in order to schedule the debate on the verdict.

The meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business was attended by Chief Government Whip Minister Johnston Fernando, Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella and committee members Chamal Rajapaksa, Nimal Siripala, Prof. G.L. Peiris, Rauff Hakeem, Douglas Devananda, Dullas Alahapperuma, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, President’s Counsel Ali Sabry, Gayantha Karunatilleka, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, Rishad Bathiudeen and M.A. Sumanthiran, as well as the Secretary-General and Deputy Secretary-General of Parliament.