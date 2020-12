-

A total of 326 new cases of novel coronavirus have been identified today, the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) confirmed.

It said that 172 new cases are from the Peliyagoda cluster while the remaining 154 are from the prisons cluster.

This brings the total number of cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters to 24,648.