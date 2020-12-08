Wada Samaga Yali Gamata project to commence on Dec. 14 - PM

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said today that the new project ‘Wada Samaga Yali Gamata’, which identifies the real needs and priorities of the country’s rural people, will be launched on the 14th December 2020.

The Prime Minister, while presiding the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Finance in Parliament, emphasized that the political authorities should identify the real needs of the people in the rural and semi-urban areas and launch the project.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa said so in response to a proposal made by MP Prof. Ranjith Bandara, that priority should be given to the vital priorities of the people and not to bureaucracy to bring about a positive change in the living standards of 72% of Sri Lankans, both rural and semi-urban.

Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and Treasury Mr. S. R. Attygalle said that there should be good coordination among government institutions regarding the relevant places.

Accordingly, the Secretary to the Ministry agreed to prepare a list of priorities with the assistance of State Ministers Ajith Nivard Cabraal and Shehan Semasinghe.