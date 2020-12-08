Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters cross 25,000 cases

-

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says that 377 new cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in the country.

Of the new cases, 294 are close contacts of positive patients from the Peliyagoda Covid-19 cluster while 83 are from the prisons cluster.

A total of 703 new cases have been identified so far today (07).

This also increases the tally of cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters to 25,025.