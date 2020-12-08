Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Sri Lanka

-

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths, increasing the death toll in the country to 142.

One of the victims is a 62-year-old male from Colombo who had been transferred from the Colombo National Hospital to the Homagama Base Hospital, where he had passed away today (07). The cause of death is cited as COVID-19 pneumonia.

The other is a 77-year-old male from Jampettah Street in Colombo 13. He had also been transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Homagama Base Hospital, where he passes away today.

The cause of death is blood poisoning with Covid-19 virus infection and diabetes.