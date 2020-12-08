Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Sri Lanka

Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Sri Lanka

December 7, 2020   10:43 pm

-

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths, increasing the death toll in the country to 142.

One of the victims is a 62-year-old male from Colombo who had been transferred from the Colombo National Hospital to the Homagama Base Hospital, where he had passed away today (07). The cause of death is cited as COVID-19 pneumonia.

The other is a 77-year-old male from Jampettah Street in Colombo 13. He had also been transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Homagama Base Hospital, where he passes away today. 

The cause of death is blood poisoning with Covid-19 virus infection and diabetes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories