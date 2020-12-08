Suspects arrested with 200kg of heroin and ice remanded

-

The four suspects arrested by excise officers in Thoduwawa yesterday along with 200 kilograms of heroin and ‘ice’ have been remanded until December 16.

They were ordered remanded after being produced before the Marawila Court today (07), the Department of Excise said.

The suspects along with 100kg of heroin and 100kg of crystal methamphetamine (ice), were apprehended during a special operation carried out in Thoduwawa area, Marawila yesterday (06).

The coordinated operation carried out by the Excise Department, Sri Lanka Navy and other intelligence agencies in Thoduwawa area led to the seizure of the heroin and crystal methamphetamine (ice) in boxes and packages, made ready for distribution.

Along with this consignment of drugs 04 suspects in connection to this racket as well as 04 vehicles made available for the delivery of those substances were also taken into custody.

It is the biggest drug bust carried out by the Excise Department while the confiscated haul is estimated to be worth around Rs 2,100 million.