Spells of showers expected in five districts

Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern province and in Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Hambantota and Monaragala districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 pm.

Fairly heavy rainfalls, above 50 mm are likely at some places, the Met. Department said further.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee.

Showers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

The Met. Department said the winds will be easterly in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee and the wind speed will be (30-35) kmph. Winds are expected to be variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee will be moderate. The other sea area around the island will be slight.