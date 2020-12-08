Suspects arrested with less than 2g of narcotics to be rehabilitated

-

The government has decided to direct suspects, who are taken into custody for being in possession of less than 2g of narcotic drugs, to rehabilitation process via magistrates’ courts, says State Minister of Prison Management and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation Lohan Ratwatte.

He added that necessary legal measures will be taken following an assessment on the damage caused to the property of Mahara Prison during the recent unrest.

“There are 29 prisons in the country with a capacity of 11,000. However, nearly 25,000 are incarcerated at present,” the State Minister added.

He also urged the family members of the inmates to take the responsibility to make sure they do not commit the same offence following their release.