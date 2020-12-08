Report of PCoI on political victimization handed over to President today

-

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing political victimization will be handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (December 08).

The submission will take place at the Presidential Secretariat at 11 am this morning.

The relevant report is made up of 2,000 pages and three volumes. It contains information on 198 complaints lodged at the Commission.

In January, President Rajapaksa appointed a Presidential Commission of Inquiry to inquire into political victimizations that occurred between 8th January 2015 and 16th November 2019.

The Commission was to look in to and obtain information on political victimizations caused by the activities of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID), the Bribery Commission, and the Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) during the said period.

Over 1,100 complaints were received by the Presidential Commission.