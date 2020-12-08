Police on delayed final rites of COVID-19 infected inmates who died in prison riot

-

The post mortem examinations of any of the inmates who have died in the Mahara Prison riot incident has not been concluded, says Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

He stated this clarifying the reason behind the delay in final rights of inmates who died in the incident despite them being tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the 11 inmates who died in the riot, 08 have tested positive for coronavirus posthumously.

Joining the TV Derana breakfast show ‘Derana Aruna’, DIG Rohana said that a court order is necessary for a post mortem examination to be carried out on these deceased inmates. The court order will depend on the ongoing inquiry into the riot incident, he added.

“However, the gazette notification issued by the Minister of Health states how to deal with a COVID-19 victim. These people have died in an incident that took place inside a prison. The court is due to give a decision after considering all these factors.”

Meanwhile, important evidence such as photographs, DNA, hair and blood samples, and fingerprints have been obtained from these bodies, the Police Media Spokesperson added.