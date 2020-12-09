Schools in Galle Educational Division closed until Friday

December 8, 2020   01:02 pm

All schools within the Galle Educational Division will remain closed until this Friday (December 11).

Southern Provincial Education Secretary Ranjith Yapa said these schools are expected to be reopened on the 14th of December.

A decision was taken yesterday (06) to close all 26 schools within the Galle Educational Division for three days until tomorrow (09).

However, the authorities have decided to extend the closure by two days taking into account the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the area.

