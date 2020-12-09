-

Sri Lanka’s first state-owned wind-powered electricity generating plant was declared open in Mannar this morning (December 08).

Located in Mannar ‘Thambapavani’ is the largest wind power plant complex in the country.

Marking a historic milestone in Sri Lanka’s power generation, the power plant was declared open by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The phase of the wind power plant is expected to generate 100 megawatts of wind power.

‘Thambapavani’, operating as an eco-friendly project, is valued at USD 135 million. The project was completed within a period of less than one year.

The wind power plant can generate electricity for a cost as little as Rs 8 per unit, said Velu Chandrasekaran, the Environment and Social Security Officer of the project.