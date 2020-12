-

Water supply for all byroads including the Kurunegala-Colombo road and Kegalle road will be suspended tomorrow (09) for 24 hours, says the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The water cut will accordingly be imposed from 9.00 am tomorrow (09) until 9.00 am on Thursday (10).

The NWSDB said the suspension comes into effect due to an essential maintenance work of the Kurunegala Lake.