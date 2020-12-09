First person receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in UK

-

A 90-year-old woman has become the first person to be given a Covid jab as part of the mass vaccination programme being rolled out across the UK.

Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, said it was the “best early birthday present”.

She was given the injection at 06:31 GMT - the first of 800,000 doses of the Pfizer BionTech vaccine that will be given in the coming weeks.

Up to 4 million more are expected by the end of the month.

Hubs in the UK will vaccinate over-80s and some health and care staff - the programme aims to protect the most vulnerable and return life to normal.

Matron May Parsons administered Ms Keenan’s vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry.

Ms Keenan said: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year.”

“I can’t thank May and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it - if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too.”

The UK is the first country in the world to start using the Pfizer vaccine after regulators approved its use last week.

However, vaccination has not been made compulsory.

Ms Keenan’s jab was the first from 800,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine secured by the government to be administered in the coming weeks.

Orders have been placed for 40 million in total - enough for 20 million people, as two courses are needed - but most of that is not expected to become available until next year, although government sources said another four million doses should arrive in the country by the end of the year.

Source: BBC

-Agencies