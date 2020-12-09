President receives report of PCoI on political victimizations

-

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing into Political Victimization was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (8).

The Chairman of the Committee, retired Supreme Court Judge Upali Abeyratne presented the report to the President, the PMD reported.

The three-member Presidential Commission of Inquiry was appointed by the President on January 20, 2020.

The Commission was entrusted with the task of inquiring into political victimization and associated background which had taken place in the wake of investigations conducted by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, FCID, CID and the Special Investigation Unit of the Police from January 8, 2015 to November 16, 2019.

The Commission also has conducted an in-depth investigation into serious fraud, corruption, abuse of state resources, privileges, power and authority.

As per the newspaper advertisement, the Commission received 1,971 complaints for investigation. The report consists of 3 volumes and 2,043 pages.

The other two members of the commission, retired Court of Appeal Judge Daya Chandrasiri Jayathilake and retired IGP Chandra Fernando, Secretary to the Commission Ms. Pearl Weerasinghe, Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera and Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga were also present on the occasion.