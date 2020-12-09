Sri Lanka reports 454 more coronavirus recoveries

-

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 454 patients who had been infected with Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This increases the total number of coronavirus recoveries in Sri Lanka to 21,258.

Meanwhile 703 positive cases of Covid-19 and 02 deaths related to the virus have been reported within the last 24 hours.

A total of 7,180 infected patients are currently being treated at hospitals while the death toll from the virus stands at 142.