Sri Lanka reports 454 more coronavirus recoveries
December 8, 2020 03:05 pm
The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 454 patients who had been infected with Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.
This increases the total number of coronavirus recoveries in Sri Lanka to 21,258.
Meanwhile 703 positive cases of Covid-19 and 02 deaths related to the virus have been reported within the last 24 hours.
A total of 7,180 infected patients are currently being treated at hospitals while the death toll from the virus stands at 142.