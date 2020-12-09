Pandemic crisis expected to end in 3-6 months  Ramesh Pathirana

December 8, 2020   04:07 pm

The World Health Organization (WHO) has put together a mechanism to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine to all countries equally, says Cabinet Spokesperson, State Minister Dr Ramesh Pathirana.

The Health Ministry has made a request to the UN health agency with regard to the virus jabs, he said during the media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions earlier today (08).

WHO will accordingly distribute the vaccine to Sri Lanka in accordance with their production capacity, he added.

Speaking of the indigenous medicine for Covid-19, the State Minister said the physicians practising western medicine have agreed to use it as a short-term solution if it reacts well against the virus.

As vaccines and medicines for the novel coronavirus are being developed, the world is expected to eliminate the pandemic crisis within the coming 3 – 6 months, he said further.

