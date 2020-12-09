Govt to renovate Ranminitenna tele-cinema park

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal submitted by the Prime Minister for the allocation of funds from the General Treasury to perform essential renovation activities and rehabilitation of the Mahinda Rajapaksa National Tele-Cinema Park in Ranminitenna.

The government said the Mahinda Rajapaksa National Tele-Cinema Park has been established for earmarking a renaissance in the local cinema and tele creations sector across providing studios and shooting background facilities as well as accommodation and other facilities on a concessionary basis to the artists in the field.

It said that 13 local films, 18 tele dramas and 08 songs for advertisements have been completed since the year 2010 and that since this park has not been properly maintained for the past 04 years, most of the physical resources have deteriorated.

Therefore, it has been identified that prompt actions should be taken to carry out essential renovations of the tele cinema park and the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal submitted by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs for allocating funds from the General Treasury during the years 2021 and 2022 for the purpose.