Need to eliminate prejudices against COVID-19 patients  Sudarashani Fernandopulle

Need to eliminate prejudices against COVID-19 patients  Sudarashani Fernandopulle

December 8, 2020   06:43 pm

-

A strategic plan is needed to address issues in the control of the COVID-19 virus caused by attempts to hide the disease by infected individuals, said State Minister Sudarshani Fernandopulle.

During a press conference held today (08), State Minister Primary Health Care, Epidemiology, and COVID-19 Prevention said that the unwarranted fears of the people regarding the COVID-19 should be eradicated.

She pointed out that there is a tendency in society to reject people infected with the coronavirus.

Thereby, there is a need to consistently educate people on the virus in order to eliminate such biases, Fernandopulle added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories