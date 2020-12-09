Need to eliminate prejudices against COVID-19 patients  Sudarashani Fernandopulle

-

A strategic plan is needed to address issues in the control of the COVID-19 virus caused by attempts to hide the disease by infected individuals, said State Minister Sudarshani Fernandopulle.

During a press conference held today (08), State Minister Primary Health Care, Epidemiology, and COVID-19 Prevention said that the unwarranted fears of the people regarding the COVID-19 should be eradicated.

She pointed out that there is a tendency in society to reject people infected with the coronavirus.

Thereby, there is a need to consistently educate people on the virus in order to eliminate such biases, Fernandopulle added.