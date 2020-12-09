-

Sri Lanka recorded its youngest Covid-19 related death as a 20-day-old infant, who had contracted the virus, passed away today (08).

Health authorities confirmed that the infant was admitted to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Colombo last night and has been diagnosed with pneumonia.

However, a subsequent PCR test has confirmed that the infant was infected with Covid-19.

Director of the Lady Ridgeway Hospital, Dr G. Wijesuriya said, at the time of admission, the infant was in a critical condition with severe pneumonia.

It was further reported that the parents of the infants, who are residents of Thotalanga area, were tested negative for the virus.