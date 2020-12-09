India assures assistance in repatriating stranded Sri Lankans in South India

-

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda met with the Indian High Commissioner Gopal Bagley yesterday to discuss matters of mutual interest with the Indian High Commissioner, stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussion had mainly focused on the Palk Strait fisheries issue and possible post-Covid-19 mutual cooperation.

It has been agreed to find solutions to the existing fisheries matters through the established bilateral mechanisms, including the Ministerial-level India-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group on Fisheries.

The fourth Meeting of the Bilateral Working Group on Fisheries that was scheduled for last January was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. Both sides endorsed to convene the Working Group meeting virtually at the earliest, while assurances were given to maintain the standard procedures in dealing with mid-sea encounters.

Both sides had expressed satisfaction over the entire gamut of areas in bilateral cooperation, including the ongoing development assistance and Covid-19 pandemic joint action.

The Indian side assured the fullest cooperation to repatriate the Sri Lankans who are still stranded in South India due to travel restrictions.

The two Ministers thanked India for the assistance given to construct the Jaffna Cultural Centre, which is expected to become functional soon through joint collaboration. Both sides agreed to continue the close dialogue.