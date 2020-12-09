-

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to hold the first sitting of Parliament for the year 2021 on January 05, Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said.

However, the Committee has decided to meet again later to discuss the matters to be debated in the first sitting of Parliament next year.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business convened today (08) chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

It was also decided at the meeting to increase the number of members of the Government Finance Committee, Dasanayake said.

Accordingly, the number of members of the Committee will increase from 18 to 21, with one member from the ruling party and two members from the opposition.