Nearly 100mm rainfall expected in some areas

Several spells of showers are expected in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night and heavy showers about 100 mm are likely at some places.

The public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Pottuvil will be moderate.