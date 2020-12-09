Minister calls for report on deceleration of Kadawatha-Mirigama expressway

-

Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando has directed the relevant officials to submit a report with immediate effect on the deceleration of the expressway from Kadawatha to Mirigama.



The following directive was given by the Minister when MP Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha representing Gampaha District, together with other members of government, stated that the commissioning of the expressway was not carried out to a point of satisfaction, the Communications Department of the Parliament said in a statement.

The discussion regarding the aforesaid has been undertaken at the recent meeting of Ministerial Consultative Committee on Highways.

Thereby, the Highways Minister, having directed to expedite the commissioning of the Expressway, has invited the parliamentarians to accompany him on a site visit to oversee the ongoing construction work, affirming that a date would be given for that purpose as soon as possible.

According to the statement, it was disclosed at the committee that a request had been received to make the second payment despite the deceleration of the construction work. The Minister has thus ordered the officials to halt the payment immediately.

The Minister emphasized that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed to not pay for projects that are not being carried out properly, the Parliament’s statement read further.