More than 600 stranded Sri Lankan expats return

A total of 655 Sri Lankans who were stranded in foreign countries due to the outbreak of Covid-19 have returned to the island early this morning (09).

Accordingly, 293 expatriates in Saudi Arabia, 111 in Qatar, 191 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 60 from the Maldives are among the returnees.

They have been referred to PCR tests upon their arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake and subsequently directed to the quarantine procedure.