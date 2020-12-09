CID records statements from 165 more people regarding prison riot

-

The legal action pertaining to the related to the recent unrest at Mahara Prison is scheduled to be taken up again today (09).

It was called before Wattala Magistrate’s Court yesterday following a motion filed by the complainants.

During the proceedings, the Attorney General’s Department had requested the magistrate to permit the post-mortem examinations of the 11 inmates who died during the prison riot to be carried out under a multidisciplinary expert committee.

Accordingly, the magistrate’s order on the Attorney General’s application for the appointment of an expert panel has been reserved for today. The court also directed that the names of the panel members be submitted to the court today.

DIG Ajith Rohana, the police spokesperson said the identities of 07 deceased inmates have been confirmed so far.

In the meantime, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has recorded statements from 165 more inmates, prison officials and medical officers with regard to the incident, the DIG said further.