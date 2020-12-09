Travel restrictions imposed in Mahaiyawa

December 9, 2020   12:59 pm

Kandy Municipal Commissioner says that a decision has been taken to impose travel restrictions in the Mahaiyawa area in the Kandy District.

He said the decision was taken following the identifying of 28 Covid-19 infected persons.

Municipal Commissioner Amila Nawarathna said that Mahaiyawa is an area where a large number of people who provide services to the city of Kandy are living and that similarly travel restriction had also been imposed in the Bogambara area previously to commence quarantine process.

This would prevent the public from coming into contact with the infected within the Kandy Municipal Council limits, he said. 

