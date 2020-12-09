Basil directs authorities to open new Manning Market by next Monday

-

Chairman of Presidential Task Force for Economic Revival and Poverty Alleviation, Basil Rajapaksa has directed the officials to take immediate measures to open the new Manning Market in Peliyagoda by next Monday (December 14), in compliance with the health guidelines.

His directives came during a discussion held at the Temple Trees on Monday (07).

The officials meanwhile told Mr Rajapaksa that assigning stalls at the new market complex has been completed.

A media release issued by the Task Force read that Mr Rajapaksa also instructed the authorities to take necessary steps to reopen the Peliyagoda Fish Market.

The Task Force noted that renovations are being carried out at the Peliyagoda Fish Market after a decade-long period.

In the event of the inadequate capacity of Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) at the Peliyagoda Urban Council, recruit retired PHIs to inspect the implementation of health guidelines at the fish market, Mr Rajapaksa further instructed the officials.

He stressed that keeping the Manning Market and Peliyagoda Fish Market closed directly impacts the income and the livelihood of local farmers and fishermen.