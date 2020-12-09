New Election Commission to take office tomorrow

-

The newly appointed members of the Elections Commission of Sri Lanka are due to assume duties tomorrow (December 10).

Its new members, including the Chairperson, has been appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as per the Articles 41A and 103 (1) of the Constitution.

Accordingly, Nimal G. Punchihewa has been named the new Chairman of the Elections Commission.

In addition, M. M. Mohamed, S. B. Diwaratne, K. P. P. Pathirana, and Jeevan Thyagarajah have been named its members.

Issuing a press release, the Commissioner-General of Elections, Saman Sri Ratnayake, stated that the aforementioned members of the Commission will take office tomorrow.