Bond Scam: We will not rest until every responsible person is brought before courts  Ali Sabry

-

Justice Minister Ali Sabry says that the Attorney General of Singapore has sought certain clarifications from the Attorney General’s Department of Sri Lanka with regard to the extradition request against former Central Bank governor Arjuna Mahendra.

He stated this in parliament today in response to a question pertaining to the present progress of the inquiry and the judicial proceedings pertaining to the Central Bank bond issue and the current status of the extradition request against Arjuna Mahendran, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The minister said he followed the due process, wrote to the honorable Attorney General and sought a clarification as to the present status. “The Attorney General had carefully prepared a document and submitted to me about the background, instructions to the CID and proceedings in the magistrate’s court.”

“We will not rest until the last person who is responsible for this being brought before the courts,” he said.

On the extradition request, he said Singapore’s Attorney General’s Chambers has sought certain clarifications from the Sri Lankan side and that the process is ongoing.

“The Singapore Attorney General has sought certain clarifications from our Attorney General’s Department regarding whether the kind of offence we have charged here the indicted falls within the first schedule of the extradition treaty between us and them.”

“That is ongoing. The Attorney General will continue to make representations,” he added.