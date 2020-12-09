542 COVID-19 patients make complete recoveries

-

Covid-19 related recoveries reported in Sri Lanka went up again as 542 patients were discharged from medical care upon returning to health.

According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, the total recuperations count now stands at 21,800.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 29,378 positive cases of Covid-19 infections to date, and 142 of them have fallen victim to the virus. However, 7,436 active cases are still receiving treatment.

As per the daily situation report, the following hospitals and treatment centers had reported the latest recoveries:

National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) – 03

Welikanda Base Hospital - 13

Iranawila Hospital - 03

Minuwangoda Base Hospital - 06

Colombo East Base Hospital – 01

Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital – 12

Hambantota District General Hospital – 02

Kamburugamuwa Hospital – 34

Teldeniya Base Hospital - 01

Homagama Base Hospital – 09

Lunawa District Hospital – 08

Ingiriya District Hospital – 03

Kosgama District Hospital – 07

Divulapitiya District Hospital – 01

Dankotuwa District Hospital - 03

Pimbura District Hospital – 06

Radawana District Hospital – 02

Padiyathalawa District Hospital - 44

Undugoda District Hospital – 33

Narammala District Hospital- 01

Mathugama District Hospital - 08

Bandaragama District Hospital – 04

Galella Treatment Center – 02

Punani Treatment Center – 62

Embilipitiya Treatment Center – 13

Kahagolla Treatment Center – 10

Samanalawewa Treatment Center – 16

Kahawatta Treatment Center - 17

Wathupitiwela Treatment Center - 17

Bingiriya Treatment Center -78

Polgolla Treatment Center - 25

Yakkala Treatment Center - 12

Koggala Long Beach Treatment Center – 06

Dharga Town Treatment Center – 39

Panideniya Treatment Center -03

Police Training School Kalutara- 03

Krishnapuram Treatment Center Kilinochchi – 06

Warakapola Base Hospital – 02

Dambadeniya Treatment Center - 27