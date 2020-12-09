Unclaimed bodies of COVID-19 victims can be cremated under quarantine law - AG

-

The bodies of COVID-19 victims that are not claimed by relatives can be cremated under the terms of quarantine regulations, the Attorney General stated.

The Attorney General has notified the Director-General of Health Services with this regard, stated Coordinating Officer to the Attorney General State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

The bodies of 19 persons who died of COVID-19 infection are currently in mortuaries under the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer.

Health sectors charge that this situation has arisen due to the lack of proper action by authorities in this regard.

Health sectors also revealed that a request has been made in writing for the final rites to be held at the expense of the Colombo Municipal Council as the government has not approved funds.