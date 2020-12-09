Unclaimed bodies of COVID-19 victims can be cremated under quarantine law - AG

Unclaimed bodies of COVID-19 victims can be cremated under quarantine law - AG

December 9, 2020   04:00 pm

-

The bodies of COVID-19 victims that are not claimed by relatives can be cremated under the terms of quarantine regulations, the Attorney General stated.

The Attorney General has notified the Director-General of Health Services with this regard, stated Coordinating Officer to the Attorney General State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

The bodies of 19 persons who died of COVID-19 infection are currently in mortuaries under the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer.

Health sectors charge that this situation has arisen due to the lack of proper action by authorities in this regard.

Health sectors also revealed that a request has been made in writing for the final rites to be held at the expense of the Colombo Municipal Council as the government has not approved funds.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories