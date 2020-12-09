Eradicating waste and corruption, a core responsibility of govt.  President

-

A country can combat corruption the best when the citizens have the feel and the inclination to resist this heinous practice, says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

In his statement to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day today (09), the President said intolerance for corruption by the citizenry is one of the best antidotes for it.

“This is the reason for placing a high emphasis on empowering the citizens to fight corruption in the policy statement of the Government, ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’. I consider it to be a core responsibility of my Government to eradicate waste and corruption.”

The President further stated that corruption is the greatest obstacle to development, adding that it prevents institutions from achieving their maximum potential and eventually retards the growth of a country, be it in the social or the economic domain.

“This is prominently seen during times of crises, where lacunae in oversight mechanisms might allow space for undue exploitations.”

The President added that citizens of Sri Lanka have vouched their strong support and shown the desire to have an efficient country which is corruption-free when they endorsed his victory with a resounding majority. “I wish to invite our citizens to play a more participatory and a proactive role in the Government’s administrative machinery, to be more knowledgeable about your rights of obtaining Government services efficiently, and resist being subjected to demands of any form of bribery.”

He requested the country’s citizens to be more vigilant on the obligations that the Government has towards them, and perform their duty by prompt reporting of any incident of corruption or bribery to the law enforcement or investigative authorities.

Eradicating this menace from our country will be easier when citizens play a conscious role in the preventive mechanism, the President pointed out.

“Together, let us free this country of the culture of corruption and make it a worthy home for our generations to come.”