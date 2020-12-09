359 more coronavirus cases detected

-

Department of Government Information says that another 359 individuals have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the country.

Reportedly, 316 of the new cases are identified from the Peliyagoda cluster.

The remaining 43 patients have been detected within the prison cluster.

As per Epidemiology Unit data, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 29,737.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 21,800 earlier today, as 542 more patients regained health.

However, 7,795 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 142 deaths related to Covid-19.