South Korea donates USD 300,000 worth RT-PCR test kits to Sri Lanka

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Sri Lanka, Woonjin Jeong at a ceremony held in the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday (08), handed over a donation of USD 300,000 worth Real-Time PCR Test Kits to Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The donation was made in commemoration of the 43rd anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the Republic of Korea, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Addressing the handing over ceremony, Foreign Minister Gunawardena thanked the Republic of Korea for the generous contribution towards the COVID-19 containment efforts of the Government of Sri Lanka and highlighted that the traditional friendship between the two countries has flourished over time into a multifaceted partnership with economic cooperation as a key pillar.

Acknowledging the exponential growth achieved by the Republic of Korea in the past decades, Foreign Minister Gunawardena sought the Republic of Korea’s expertise and support towards the development of rural economies and livelihoods in Sri Lanka with a special focus on the areas of aviation, shipping, health, agriculture, science & technology.

Ambassador Woonjin Jeong in his remarks stated that under the “Stay Strong” campaign, Korea and Sri Lanka have strengthened anti-COVID collaboration with each other.

While expressing satisfaction at the ongoing development partnership between Sri Lanka and South Korea, the Ambassador invited Korean investors to explore more opportunities in Sri Lanka in key sectors including LNG, renewable energy, infrastructure and digital economy and more Korean tourists to come to Sri Lanka once the COVID-19 related travel restrictions are lifted.

State Minister of Regional Co-operation Tharaka Balasuriya, Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage, senior officials of the Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of Republic of Korea in Colombo were present at the event.

Sri Lanka and the Republic of Korea established diplomatic relations on 14 November 1977.