Confirmed Covid-19 infections in Sri Lanka cross 30,000

With another uptick in Covid-19 figures observed today (09), total infections confirmed in Sri Lanka surpassed the 30,000 mark.

Department of Government Information confirmed that 335 more individuals linked to the Peliyagoda fish market cluster were tested positive for the virus.

Thereby, the country has confirmed a total of 694 new infections so far within the day.

Following the new development, total infections registered by the Minuwangoda-Peliyagoda cluster have reached 26,516.

Sri Lanka has recorded 30,072 infections since the first positive case was reported in March this year.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data revealed that 8,128 active cases are still under medical care.

Meanwhile, total coronavirus recoveries reported in the country increased to 21,800 earlier today.