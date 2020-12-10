Sri Lankas Covid-19 death toll climbs to144

Sri Lankas Covid-19 death toll climbs to144

December 9, 2020   10:19 pm

-

Director-General of Health Services has confirmed two more Covid-19 related deaths in the country, says the Department of Government Information.

New development has brought Sri Lanka’s total fatalities from the virus to 144.

The first death is that of a 20-day-old infant from Colombo 15, who passed away yesterday (08) while receiving treatment at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Colombo. He has suffered Covid-19 pneumonia, blood infection and multiple organ failure.

This death was recorded as the youngest coronavirus death in the country.

The other victim is a 62-year-old male who was living in Colombo 10 area. He had been transferred from a private hospital in Colombo to Mulleiyawa Base Hospital where he died today (09). The cause of death was cited as Covid-19 pneumonia.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories