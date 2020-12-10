-

Director-General of Health Services has confirmed two more Covid-19 related deaths in the country, says the Department of Government Information.

New development has brought Sri Lanka’s total fatalities from the virus to 144.

The first death is that of a 20-day-old infant from Colombo 15, who passed away yesterday (08) while receiving treatment at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children in Colombo. He has suffered Covid-19 pneumonia, blood infection and multiple organ failure.

This death was recorded as the youngest coronavirus death in the country.

The other victim is a 62-year-old male who was living in Colombo 10 area. He had been transferred from a private hospital in Colombo to Mulleiyawa Base Hospital where he died today (09). The cause of death was cited as Covid-19 pneumonia.